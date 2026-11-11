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Russian ambassador to the US dies: foreign ministry

The ministry called Darchiev an 'outstanding diplomat'

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AFP
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Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died "suddenly" at the age of 66 after just one-and-a-half year in the job, Moscow's foreign ministry announced Wednesday. 
Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died "suddenly" at the age of 66 after just one-and-a-half year in the job, Moscow's foreign ministry announced Wednesday. 
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Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died "suddenly" at the age of 66 after just one-and-a-half year in the job, Moscow's foreign ministry announced Wednesday. 

The ministry called Darchiev an "outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague". He was appointed in March 2025.  

Moscow did not give more details on the death. 

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Darchiev previously served as Russia's ambassador to Canada, between 2021 and 2024. 

He was appointed to the US role last year, shortly after President Donald Trump returned to power, and several years into Moscow's Ukraine offensive that has pitted Moscow against the West. 

Darchiev was a specialist in Russia-US relations and was the director of the foreign ministry's North America department between 2014 and 2020. 

In 2022, when Russia attacked Ukraine, Darchiev called the move a "necessary measure".

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