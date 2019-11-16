Puppy's condition has led to widespread online notoriety and a flood of adoption offers

Mac's Mission animal rescue founder Rochelle Steffen holds a 10-week-old golden retriever puppy with a small tail growing between his eyes, dubbed 'Narwhal' Image Credit: AP

Jackson, Missouri: A rescued puppy is attracting a lot of attention because of his resemblance to a unicorn.

The nearly 10-week-old puppy, named Narwhal, has a tail-like appendage growing from his forehead.

Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac's Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs.

Mac's Mission founder Rochelle Steffen says Narwhal doesn't notice the extra tail and is otherwise a happy, healthy puppy. Although it looks like a tail, Narwhal cannot wag it.