Incident left four people dead and five others wounded

Two gunmen entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar, Tequila KC early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 and shot multiple people, killing several of them. The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the bar near 10th Street and Central Avenue. Image Credit: AP

Kansas City: Police have identified two suspects in a Kansas bar shooting that left four people dead and five others wounded.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, announced early Monday that 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, while 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales is still at large.

Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Authorities had said the two men had apparently gotten into some sort of disagreement with people inside Tequila KC Bar, left, then returned with handguns early Sunday. Around 40 people were inside the small bar when gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m.

Police say four men were killed. Their names weren't immediately released.