A car drives over a bridge in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes.
A home in Eastern Kentucky is washed onto a road.
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
In this aerial view, floodwater can be seen as the Kentucky National Guard fly a recon and rescue mission on July 30, 2022 in Breathitt County near Jackson, Kentucky.
Some homes in Breathitt County, Kentucky, are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022,
Flood damage is visible as the Kentucky National Guard fly a recon and rescue mission on July 30, 2022 in Breathitt County near Jackson, Kentucky.
Floodwater surrounds a house as the Kentucky National Guard fly a recon and rescue mission on July 30, 2022 in Breathitt County near Jackson, Kentucky.
Flood damage is visible as the Kentucky National Guard fly a recon and rescue mission on July 30, 2022 in Buckhorn, Kentucky.
Buckhorn, Kentucky.
Buckhorn, Kentucky.
Buckhorn, Kentucky.
Breathitt County near Jackson, Kentucky.
Breathitt County, Kentucky
