The Congress is committed to protect our democracy, Speaker says

BELFAST: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday declined to comment on whether Congress might launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, saying it was not appropriate to criticise him while abroad.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his inquiry into Russia’s role in the 2016 US election provided extensive details on Trump’s efforts to thwart the probe, but Democratic party leaders have played down talk of impeachment just 18 months before the 2020 presidential election.

“Whatever the issue and challenge that we face, the Congress of the United States will honour its oath of office to protect and defend the constitution of the United States, to protect our democracy,” Pelosi told journalists in Belfast when asked about possible impeachment proceedings.