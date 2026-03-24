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Oil refinery explosion reported in Texas

Fire erupts at Texas refinery, residents advised to stay indoors

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AFP
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Footage shows fire at Valero's Port Arthur refinery in Texas following a massive explosion. Residents told to shelter in place as a huge fire burns. No confirmed cause yet Explosion reported at Valero refinery at Texas' Port Arthur
Footage shows fire at Valero's Port Arthur refinery in Texas following a massive explosion. Residents told to shelter in place as a huge fire burns. No confirmed cause yet Explosion reported at Valero refinery at Texas' Port Arthur
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Local officials warned residents near a Texas oil refinery on Monday to immediately shelter-in-place "in light of the recent explosion" at Valero's Port Arthur Refinery.

"To ensure the safety of all residents in the vicinity and in light of the recent explosion at the Valero refinery, an immediate shelter in place is ordered," Port Arthur emergency management officials wrote in an alert, noting the order applied to a large swath of land surrounding the refinery.

"Currently there is a fire in a unit at Valero's Port Arthur, Texas refinery. All personnel have been accounted for," Valero said in a statement, adding worker safety is a "top priority."

Local media reports showed tall flames and a plume of black smoke rising from the refinery, and nearby residents reported a loud boom that rattled windows.

Located about 90 miles east of Houston, the Port Arthur refinery employs nearly 800 employees to "process heavy sour crude oil and other feedstocks into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel," moving about 435,000 barrels per day, according to Valero's website.

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