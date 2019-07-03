Three on-duty officers were at the shop when the suspect dropped a pistol to the floor

New York: A police officer craving for cake batter ice cream put him and his colleagues in the right place to take action when a loaded gun fell out of a man's shorts at a Baskin-Robbins shop in New York City.

Police say three on-duty officers were at the shop Saturday in Coney Island, Brooklyn when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol to the floor.

The officers swarmed and arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun. He's charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Lovett is jailed on $7,500 bail. He's due in court Friday. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.