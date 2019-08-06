Members of the Orquestra de Rua in the Morro dos Macacos favela in Rio de Janeiro. Image Credit: NYT

Rio de Janeiro: Morro da Providencia is one of Rio de Janeiro’s oldest favelas. For Glaucia da Silva, a young classical musician, the 30-minute hike from the base of the favela to her mother’s house follows a steep incline and a walkway lined with silver dollar-sized bullet holes.

“There’s a lot of violence here, and I’m worried that I may get caught up in it,” da Silva, 19, said while practicing Mozart’s third violin concerto in her room. She often covers her violin case with a colourful scarf, “so that the police won’t confuse it for a weapon.”

Da Silva plays in a quartet called Orquestra de Rua (Orchestra of the Street), alongside other classical musicians from Rio’s favelas. They met through a local youth music initiative, som + EU, and have bonded over playing in Rio’s streets and subways, starting two years ago outside a pizzeria near one of their universities. In 20 minutes, playing a medley of classical and pop hits, they were able to earn enough money for the all-you-can-eat buffet, and bring some extra income home for their families.

“Every time I play with the group I feel like I’m around people who understand what it means to be a classical musician in this city,” da Silva said.

Jessica D’ornellas, 21, is the group’s violist. “My mother used to force me to play when I was a kid,” she said. “But I eventually began to love it and pursue it full time.”

Residents of the Morro dos Macacos favela take lessons from cellist Nascimento. Image Credit: New York Times

Now she studies at the university level, as do the rest of the quartet. But in early May, President Jair Bolsonaro announced a significant budget freeze for federal universities, such as the one D’ornellas attends, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. Students, including the members of Orquestra da Rua, took to the streets across Brazil, leading some of the largest protests in the country since Bolsonaro’s election.

Lucas Freitos Nascimento, 21, plays the cello. He bought his instrument with money earned from teaching music lessons, “but it’s not the best,” he said. “A good one will cost you 12,000 reais [Dh11,235], and none of us can afford that.”

“The cello has kept me safe in the favelas,” said Nascimento, who grew up in the Morro dos Macacos neighbourhood. “It’s like a refuge when bad things are happening around me.”

In addition to practicing, performing, teaching and studying, the members of Orquestra da Rua also volunteer at a youth centre, leading weekly workshops for the children in Morro da Providencia. In the last year, they were able to raise enough money to pay for a piano and other instruments for the kids to use.

Members of the Orquestra de Rua after a performance in Rio de Janeiro. The band members met through a local youth music initiative, and have bonded over playing in Rio’s streets and subways. Image Credit: New York Times

Juliane Nascimento de Souza, 21, comes from a musical family. “My grandfather played violin in the church and has been an inspiration for me,” she said while taking a break from practicing on her family’s terrace in Mangueira, a community known for having some of the country’s best samba schools. “People are always shocked that I’m a classical musician because most people here play samba,” de Souza said. “Nobody expects a black, poor woman to play the violin.”

Carlos Vainer, an urban planning professor at the Rio de Janeiro Federal University, leads an inter-university music and art programme and invited Orquestra da Rua to perform at a recent event. “The current political leadership is threatening funding for music and the arts in all public universities,” Vainer told the audience. “Music is a public asset and groups like the Orquestra da Rua are showing us that music and the arts need to be available to everyone in our society.”