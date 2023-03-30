Washington: Nine people were killed in a crash of two US Army Black Hawk helicopters during a routine training mission over Kentucky late on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Crew members were flying two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, operated by the 101st Airborne Division, which crashed at around 10:00 pm in Kentucky's Trigg County, Fort Campbell's public affairs office said earlier, without specifying the number of casualties.

“We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serval casualties,” the 101st Airborne Division tweeted later.

“Right now our focus is on the soldiers and their families who were involved.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” he said on Twitter.

He said Kentucky police and emergency management were responding.

“Please pray for all those affected,” Beshear tweeted.

Fort Campbell said the incident was under investigation.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” it said.

Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division, the US Army’s only air assault division.

Nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles,” the division was activated in August 1942 and gained renown during World War II in the D-Day landings and the Battle of the Bulge.