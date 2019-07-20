They were banished to a car without food or water by members of a doomsday religious group

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Denver: A jury in southwest Colorado has convicted a mother of two girls who died after they were banished to a car without food or water by members of a doomsday religious group because the girls were thought to have been impure.

Nashika Bramble was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and eight-year-old Hannah Marshall, KMGH-TV in Denver reported . The sisters' bodies were found in a car parked on a San Miguel County farm near Norwood in September 2017. Authorities said they died of heat, dehydration and starvation.

Bramble, who is expected to be sentenced this autumn, was a member of a religious group that moved to the property earlier that year.

Investigators say they believe the group's spiritual leader, Madani Ceus, declared the two girls were possessed by unclean spirits during a past life and ordered them kept in a car without food or water for days as the others waited for the apocalypse in advance of the 2017 solar eclipse.