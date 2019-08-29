For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: iStock

Dothan, Alabama: A woman has been sentenced to at least 99 years in prison for the death of her 6-month-old son, whose body was found in an Alabama motel room freezer last summer.

News outlets report 36-year-old Amanda Gail Oakes was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges including manslaughter and corpse abuse. Oakes also agreed to testify against Carlton James Mathis, her boyfriend at the time. His murder trial is set for November.