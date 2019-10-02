For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Cape Girardeau, Missouri: A Missouri man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for fatally stabbing a dog 11 times in revenge, dumping its remains on the owner's doorstep and then telling her on Snapchat that it sounded like she was having a "ruff" day.

Andrew Nipper, of Cape Girardeau, was sentenced last month for felony animal abuse, stealing the animal and first-degree stalking.

Court records say the dog's owner responded to a knock at her door in May and found her pet's remains in a trash bag on her doorstep.