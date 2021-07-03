More than 150 wildfires in western Canada are fuelled by a record-smashing heatwave

This handout photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service shows the Sparks Lake wildfire, British Columbia, seen from the air on June 29, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

OTTAWA: Ottawa is preparing to send military aircraft and other help to evacuate towns and fight more than 100 wildfires in western Canada fuelled by a record-smashing heatwave.

According to wildfire officials, at least 152 fires were active in British Columbia, 89 of them sparked in the last two days. Most were caused by lightning strikes.

The fires were located north of the city of Kamloops, 350km northeast of Vancouver.

Soaring heatwave * Over 710,000 lightning strikes were recorded in British Columbia and western Alberta between 3pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday, up from an average 8,300 from the same period over the past five years, said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with Vaisala, a global environmental measurements company which collects the data.

* During the heatwave, the town of Lytton broke Canada’s 80-plus year old heat record with a 49.6°C temperature. A forest fire that started on Wednesday razed Lytton to the ground, and caused two deaths.

* British Columbia usually accounts for about 5 per cent of Canada’s total lighting strikes each year, but it has reported its annual number in less than 48 hours.

* British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said on Friday that 719 sudden and unexpected deaths have been reported in the province during the heatwave, and that number over a seven-day period is unprecedented.

* Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave in the US that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week, with medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 38°C saying the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up.

* Hundreds of deaths were being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia.

* The dangerous heat began on June 25 and only began to subside in some areas on Tuesday.

* The death toll in Oregon alone has reached at least 95, the state medical examiner said on Friday, with most occurring in Multnomah County, which encompasses Portland.

Experts believe the heat wave, which has triggered extreme heat alerts in areas where millions of people live, is caused by global warming. The heat has killed more than 700 people in Canada and some 100 in the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met on Friday afternoon with an incident response group that included several ministers. He said he had already spoken with British Columbia’s premier, as well as local mayors and indigenous chiefs in communities under threat.

“We will be there to help,” he told a news conference.

The response group announced it would set up an operations centre in Edmonton, where armed forces will be able to provide logistical support. Military aircraft were also deployed to help.

A Catholic church collapses as firefighters work to extinguish the fire at St. Jean Baptiste Parish in Morinville, Alberta, Canada, on June 30, 2021 in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Image Credit: Reuters

“The dry conditions and the extreme heat in British Columbia are unprecedented,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. “These wildfires show that we are in the earliest stages of what promises to be a long and challenging summer.”

Roughly 1,000 people have already fled the wildfires in British Columbia, and authorities are searching for many who have gone missing.

The village of Lytton, 250km northeast of Vancouver, was evacuated on Wednesday night because of a fire that flared up suddenly and spread quickly. Nearly 90 per cent of the village was torched, according to Brad Vis, an MP for the area.

The fire came a day after the village set a Canadian record-high temperature on Tuesday of 49.6 degrees Celsius (121 degrees Fahrenheit).

“I cannot stress enough how extreme the fire risk is at this time in almost every part of British Columbia and I urge British Columbians to listen carefully to officials in your communities and follow those directions,” provincial premier John Horgan said.

‘Concerning’ heat

The heat wave continued to spread across central Canada on Friday. In addition to British Columbia, heat wave warnings were issued for the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as parts of the Northwest Territories and northern Ontario.

“A dangerous long duration heat wave will continue” and will bring “very warm temperatures over the next couple of days,” Environment Canada warned in bulletins for British Columbia.

“The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures.”

Late Friday, the British Columbia province medical examiner’s office said there had been 719 deaths in the past week, “three times more” than the average number of deaths recorded over this period under normal circumstances.

“It is believed likely the extreme weather BC has experienced in the past week is a significant contributing factor to the increased number of deaths,” Lisa Lapointe, the province’s chief coroner, said in a statement.

Lytton resident Jeff Chapman told the CBC he witnessed his parents die in the fire that engulfed the town.

With only minutes to react, the elderly couple sought shelter from the smoke and flames in a trench in their backyard, as Chapman ran for safety at nearby rail tracks. From that vantage, he said he saw the fires sweep across and destroy most of the town.

“Today our thoughts are mostly with families that are grieving, that are facing terrible loss,” said Trudeau during his press conference.

British Columbia also warned Friday of flooding from melting mountain snow caps and glaciers under the heat dome, which occurs when hot air is trapped by high pressure fronts, heating the ground.

Farther south, the US states of Washington and Oregon have also been sweltering under record-high temperatures this week.

Hundreds of firefighters scrambled Friday to contain three wildfires in drought-hit northern California that have scorched nearly 40,000 acres, including a popular tourist lake preparing to welcome hordes of visitors for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Evacuation orders were in place along stretches of Shasta Lake — a camping and boating hotspot 160km south of the Oregon border — as soaring temperatures and high winds spur blazes at a relatively early stage in the region’s fire season.

Around 40 structures were destroyed, including at least half a dozen homes near the town of Lakehead, an AFP photographer said.