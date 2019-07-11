She first tried poison, relatives said, but the attempt failed

Kalamazoo: A Michigan woman killed herself and twin daughters by driving into a river after trying to poison the children, authorities said.

cpolice released reports saying 44-year-old Ineza McClinton tried to make 9-year-old twins, Angel and Faith, drink juice with added antifreeze in the spring. McClinton's mother told investigators about the plan, which included Ineza McClinton's attempt to die by overdosing on pills.

Relatives told police they intervened in McClinton's suicide attempt and discovered her unsuccessful effort to poison the girls.

Police say information about the attempted poisoning wasn't reported to officers in Grand Rapids, where McClinton and her daughters lived.