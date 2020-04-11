Mexico masks
A couple wears protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus at the airport in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Mexico assistant health secretary announced Friday that the country now has confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. Image Credit: AP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 403 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 3,844 cases and 233 deaths, the health ministry said.

Panama has also registered 222 new cases, bringing the total to 2,974 cases and 74 deaths.