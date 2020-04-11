MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 403 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 3,844 cases and 233 deaths, the health ministry said.
Panama has also registered 222 new cases, bringing the total to 2,974 cases and 74 deaths.
Country's total death toll rises to 233: health ministry
