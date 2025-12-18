Brazil legislature approves bill to reduce Bolsonaro prison sentence

Bill reducing right-wing ex-president Bolsonaro's jail sentence for coup-plotting approved
Brazil's Senate gave the green light Wednesday to a bill that would reduce right-wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's prison sentence for coup-plotting, after the measure passed the lower chamber last week.
The vote in Brazil's upper chamber was 48-25, and it now heads to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has pledged to veto it.
