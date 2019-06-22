The six-lane bridge with a transit deck is expected to last 125 years

Aerial image of the new Champlain Bridge in Montreal next to the old Champlain Bridge (front) on June 21, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Montreal: A monumental new bridge spanning the Saint Lawrence River and connecting the island metropolis of Montreal to the rest of Canada is set to open Monday after four years of construction, an AFP flyover showed Friday.

The slightly curved 3.4-kilometre cable-stayed span will replace the rusted and crumbling Champlain Bridge, named after the founder of New France and erected 57 years ago.

The new bridge, designed by Danish architect Poul Ove Jensen, will open traffic towards Montreal on Monday and southbound on July 1.

Motorists driving across it will be treated with a spectacular view of the city.

Designed to withstand Canada's harsh winters, the six-lane bridge with a transit deck and a path for pedestrians and cyclists is expected to last 125 years.

The public-private partnership project cost Can$4.2 billion.

