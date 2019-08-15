Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. Image Credit: AP

Fresno, California: A man in California died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game, authorities said Wednesday.

Dana Hutchings, 41, of Fresno, died Tuesday night shortly after arriving at a hospital, Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said.

An autopsy on Hutchings will be done Thursday to determine a cause of death, Botti said. It was not immediately known how many tacos the man had eaten or whether he had won the contest.

Tuesday night’s competition allowed amateurs to qualify for Saturday’s World Taco Eating Championship to be held at Fresno’s annual Taco Truck Throwdown, KSNF-TV reported.

Fresno Grizzlies spokesman Derek Franks did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. The team did not reference the incident on any of its social media platforms Wednesday, but an ad for Saturday’s taco-eating competition remained on its Facebook page.