An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Peru-Brazil border region on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 616km and struck about 111km south-southwest of Tarauaca, Brazil, EMSC said.
