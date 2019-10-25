Several homes already burned as two fires are fanned by winds

A member of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Dept. walks on top of a ridge as a wildfire approaches the backyard of a home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Image Credit: AP

Geyserville, California: Authorities say they’ve ordered at least 40,000 people to evacuate as wind-driven fires rage near neighbourhoods north of Los Angeles.

Several homes burned Thursday as two fires fanned by powerful winds swept through dry brush to the edge of communities in the Santa Clarita area. No injuries have been immediately reported.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby says there is no containment of either blaze.