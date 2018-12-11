Washington: An American neo-Nazi who drove his car into a group of counter-protesters last year during a white supremacist rally, killing a woman, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, US media said.
James Alex Fields Jr, 21, was found guilty of murder and other charges last week following a two-week trial.
A jury sentenced him to life in prison on Tuesday and an additional 419 years, The Washington Post said.
Fields rammed his car into the counter-protesters on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of other people.
President Donald Trump drew broad criticism in the aftermath when he spoke of "blame on both sides," appearing to establish a moral equivalence between the white supremacists who came to protest the removal of a Confederate statue, and those who opposed them.