Kennedy says Arabs produce no science. Nobel says otherwise

Egyptian law scholar Mohamed El Baradei, a diplomat and vice-president of Egypt, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 alongside the International Atomic Energy Agency. Baradei and the IAEA, which he previously chaired, were awarded for their efforts to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes.

Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni journalist, politician, and human rights activist, was a co-recipient of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize, becoming the first Yemeni and the first Arab woman to win the award.

Ahmed Zewail, an Egyptian-American scientist, was awarded the 1999 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on femtochemistry.

Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988.

Jordanian-born Omar M. Yaghi was one of three chemists awarded the Nobel Prize in 2025, and won the 2018 Wolf Prize in Chemistry.

Sir Michael Atiyah, of Lebanese descent, was a Fields medalist in 1966.

Yasser Arafat, the former head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, together with former Israeli Prime Ministers Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin “for their efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East.” Arafat died in 2004.