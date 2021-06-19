US President Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday that his dog, Champ, died. The German Sheperd was in the Biden family since 2008.
After Trump was the first president in more than a century not to have a dog, the Bidens brought two with them - Champ and Major. The family fostered and then adopted Major, also a German Sheperd, in 2018. According to Biden's team, Major is the first foster dog to live in the White House.
The canine companions featured in one of Biden's campaign ads that warned voters to "choose your humans wisely," highlighting clips of Trump scoffing at the idea of a presidential pet.
The two good boys also starred in the Bidens' holiday message. A video cut between shots of Champ, relaxing by a Christmas tree with a sedate instrumental version of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" playing in the background, and clips of Major playing and zooming around the house to an electric guitar version of the holiday carol.