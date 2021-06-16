1 of 10
A Red Panda named 'Ichiha' walks inside its enclosure at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile.
A pedestrian is empty of visitors.
The largest private zoo in Chile, experiencing a serious economic situation due to the closure of its doors as a result of the prolonged quarantine measures, has started a campaign coined, "Sponsor an Animal", to raise money to maintain the animals
A poster with a message that reads in Spanish: 'I need a Sponsor' is displayed at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile.
Ring-tailed lemurs sit on the hood of a truck while snacking inside the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile.
Giraffes, Pretoria, front, and Krugger, are seen in their enclosure at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile.
Alligator 'Juancho' sits idle inside his tank.
Rhino 'Atanasio' walks next her mother 'Hannah.'
A peacock is seen inside the Buin Zoo.
Gazelles lock horns inside their enclosure.
