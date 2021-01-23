Trudeau and Biden made plans to talk again soon

Justin Trudeau Image Credit: Reuters

Ottawa: In his first call to a foreign leader as US President, Joe Biden spoke with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau Friday on a number of topics and made plans to continue the conversation next month, Ottawa and Washington said in separate statements.

During the conversation, which Canada said lasted approximately 30 minutes, the two leaders covered everything from the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the closure of the US-Canada border since March, to environmental protections.

Trudeau and Biden made plans to talk again soon, with Canada leaving open the possibility of a virtual or even in-person discussion, while the White House said only that "the two leaders agreed to speak again in a month."

The discussions, the Canadian statement said, would "advance the important work of renewing the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States."

Neither Washington nor Ottawa confirmed an exact date.

According to both countries, the leaders discussed Biden's decision to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a project fiercely opposed by environmentalists but backed by Ottawa.

Upon taking office on Wednesday, Biden rescinded a permit for the pipeline via executive order, blocking completion of the project started almost a decade ago.

Trudeau had previously said it was "an important project for us," citing continental energy security and jobs, and reacted with disappointment Friday over its cancellation.

"The prime minister raised Canada's disappointment with the United States' decision on the Keystone XL pipeline," Trudeau's office said in its statement, but added that the prime minister emphasized the "important economic and energy security benefits of our bilateral energy relationship."