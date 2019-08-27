Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: Federal prosecutors announced long sentences for the wife and mother of a man jailed in North Carolina. All three pleaded guilty to trafficking underage girls for sex to raise money for his bond.

A Monday statement by the US Attorney's Office in the Western District of North Carolina says Brianna Leshay Wright has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor. Her mother-in-law, Tanya Fuentes, has been sentenced to two years for conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Wright's husband, Zerrell Fuentes, arranged the scheme in jail, recruiting girls to engage in prostitution to earn money for his bail. The women then carried out the plan.