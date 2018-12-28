When Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo’s celebrated infant hippopotamus, was born 30 pounds (13.6kg) too light and six weeks premature last year, she was so weak she couldn’t even stand to suckle. So her keepers sent Power a sample of her mother’s milk to analyse, and he came up with a formula - lots of protein, a sprinkling of fat and sugar. Within a month she was drinking 20 bottles a day and had more than doubled her weight.