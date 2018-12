Even though Power has studied milk from scores of species, the substance still has the capacity to surprise. When he collected his first samples from nine-banded armadillos, he was startled to discover the animals’ milk was 11 per cent protein and as much as 3.6 per cent minerals. These proportions seemed oddly high for a small insectivore — until he realised that infant armadillos likely used the nutrients to build their bony carapaces.