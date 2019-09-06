Number expected to be 'significantly higher' in coming days as search and rescue continues

A destroyed boat is seen at a devastated hotel after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 5, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Ocracoke, North Carolina: Officials in the Bahamas say the country’s death toll from Hurricane Dorian has increased to 30.

Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands said in a phone interview late Thursday that he expects that number to be “significantly higher” in upcoming days as crews continue search and rescue missions.

Sands said the victims are from Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands and includes those who were injured and airlifted to New Providence island.