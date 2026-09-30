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Hegseth says US cut number of generals, admirals by 20 per cent

Quantico announcement marks sweeping reduction in senior military leadership

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AFP
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Pete Hegseth
Pete Hegseth
AFP

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday the United States has slashed the number of generals and admirals in the US military by 20 per cent in a move he said is aimed at "accountability."

"The number-crunchers say we fired 10 percent of the generals and admirals across the force," Hegseth told troops at the Quantico military base, adding: "We've also reduced the overall number of general officer slots by an additional 10 per cent. So yes, 20 per cent reduction across the board."

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