In her Saturday statement, Nauert said, “I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of US ambassador to the United Nations. However, the past two months have been gruelling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration. Serving in the administration for the past two years has been one of the highest honours of my life and I will always be grateful to the president, the secretary, and my colleagues at the State Department for their support.”