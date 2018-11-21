Montgomery did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told The New York Times that Washington state does not typically criminalize neglecting to seek medical help for someone, unless they are that person's parent, or the person is elderly, pregnant or a child. A first-degree manslaughter charge, which along with a rape conviction would have resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for Valera, would have been difficult to prove in a trial, Montgomery said; so prosecutors chose to negotiate a plea deal, she said.