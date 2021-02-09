In a photo provided by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County at a news conference on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Gualtieri spoke about how hackers remotely accessed the water treatment plant of a small Florida city last week and briefly changed the levels of lye in the drinking water, in the kind of critical infrastructure intrusion that cybersecurity experts have long warned about. Image Credit: NYT

Washington: Hackers remotely accessed the water treatment plant of a small Florida city last week and briefly changed the levels of lye in the drinking water, in the kind of critical infrastructure intrusion that cybersecurity experts have long warned about.

The attack in Oldsmar, a city of 15,000 people in the Tampa Bay area, was caught before it could inflict harm, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County said at a news conference Monday. He said the level of sodium hydroxide - the main ingredient in drain cleaner - was changed from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million, dangerous levels that could have badly sickened residents if it had reached their homes.

“This is dangerous stuff,” Gualtieri said, urging managers of critical infrastructure systems, particularly in the Tampa area, to review and tighten their computer systems. “It’s a bad act. It’s a bad actor. It’s not just a little chlorine, or a little fluoride - you’re basically talking about lye.”

In a tweet, Sen. Marco Rubio, said the attempt to poison the water supply should be treated as a “matter of national security.”

Authorities said the plot unfolded Friday morning, when an employee noticed that someone was controlling his computer. He initially dismissed it because the city has software that allows supervisors to access computers remotely. But about 5 1/2 hours later, the employee saw that different programmes were opening and that the level of lye changed.

The intrusion lasted between three and five minutes, the sheriff said.

Feared by experts

Though the hack was mitigated before it could reach the drinking supply, the scenario - a cyberattack on a water treatment facility that contaminates a town’s water - has long been feared by cybersecurity experts. Across the nation, water plant operators, plus those at dams and oil and gas pipelines, have accelerated the transformation to digital systems that allow engineers and contractors to monitor temperature, pressure and chemical levels from remote workstations.

But experts have warned that the same remote access can be exploited by hackers looking to exact harm.

As stay-at-home orders went into effect in Israel last year, Israeli officials reported that hackers affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard made a failed attempt to hack the country’s water supply. Israel retaliated in kind, with a disruptive cyberattack on an Iranian port.

Such attacks on critical infrastructure date back to at least 2007, when the United States and Israel famously conducted a joint attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility that took out roughly 1,000 uranium centrifuges. In the years that followed that attack, known as Stuxnet, critical infrastructure has become a more frequent target for hackers.

Other attacks

Beginning around 2012, Russian hackers started probing US energy companies and electrical utilities. Three years later, in 2015, they used similar access to Ukraine’s utility companies to shut off the power for several hours to Western Ukraine, and again one year later to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

In 2017, Russian hackers reached far enough into a US power plant to manipulate its controls, stopping just short of sabotage. That same year, hackers in Russia were caught dismantling the safety locks at a Saudi petrochemical facility that prevent catastrophic explosions.

In recent years, the United States has escalated its own cyberattacks against Russia, with a series of strikes on Russia’s power grid, in what cybersecurity experts have likened to the digital equivalent of mutually assured destruction.

Other nations have probed US systems, too. In 2013, Iranian hackers were caught manipulating a small dam in New York. Officials initially feared Iran’s hackers were inside the much larger Arthur R. Bowman dam in Oregon, where a cyberattack that dismantled the locks on the dam could have resulted in calamity. But investigators determined the hackers were instead inside the much smaller Bowman Avenue dam that holds back a babbling brook in New York, 30 miles north of Manhattan.

Remote access disabled

Oldsmar has disabled remote access, said Al Braithwaite, the city manager. “We anticipated that this day was coming,” he said. “We talk about it, we think about it, we study it.”

No suspects have been identified in the Oldsmar attack, and it was unclear Monday whether the hackers were in the United States or abroad, the sheriff said. The FBI and the US Secret Service have been notified, he said.

Oldsmar city officials stressed that it would have taken 24 to 36 hours for water with dangerous amounts of the caustic substance - which is used to regulate the alkalinity of drinking water and remove metals - to enter the town’s supply. And in that time, a number of alarms would have sounded.

The lye never would have made it into anyone’s tap, Mayor Eric Seidel said.