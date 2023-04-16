Celaya: Gunmen stormed a water park in central Mexico on Saturday and killed six adults and a child, unleashing panic among those present, local authorities said.
Police "arrived at the scene where they found... three dead women, three men and a seven-year-old minor, in addition to one person seriously wounded," said a statement from City Hall in Cortazar, the municipality where the attack took place.
Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the midafternoon attack at the La Palma resort. The statement did not speculate on a possible motive.
After the shooting, the attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing, officials said. Three women, three men and the child died.
A video posted on social media shows several people in swimsuits running about crying, screaming and hugging their children.
Mexican soldiers and police aided by a helicopter were searching for the attackers.
Guanajuato, an agricultural and industrial hub, has been Mexico’s most violent state for years.