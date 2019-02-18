McCabe made the explosive remarks in an interview with the CBS program “60 Minutes,” released in part Thursday, in advance of its full airing Sunday evening. He said Justice Department officials became so alarmed by Trump’s decision in May 2017 to fire James Comey, the bureau’s director, that they discussed whether to recruit Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment, which outlines the succession plan should the president become incapacitated, resign or die in office.