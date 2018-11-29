Dubai: George W. Bush, the former US President, has a unique connection to Pakistan. His favourite tailor is based in the port city of Karachi.
Pictures and videos of Sarfraz Akbar, who runs a tailoring shop named Ambassador in Zamzama, Karachi, have been circulating on social media channels since yesterday. According to several Facebook posts, Akbar was flown to the US on a private jet to assist with Bush’s wardrobe.
A video of him leaving this jet has been shared multiple times and several pictures also appeared online of him posing with Bush and taking his body measurements.
Tweeps and Facebook users immediately picked up on this trend and started sharing their views, most of them quirky, on the subject.
Tweep @m_waleed86 wrote: “The difference is you go to the tailor. But, the tailor goes to George Bush.”
@mirza9 wrote: “George Bush and I share the same tailor. Learn something new every day.”
Facebook user Yousuf Marvi wrote: “It is such a good feeling to know that my tailor is going places. He is an amazing guy.”
Khawar Osama Siddiqi posted: “Wow, I get all my suits from Ambassador!”
Gulf News tried contacting Akbar on Facebook. However, he did not respond.