Cairo: Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his win, expressing interest in cooperating with him.
Leaders of five countries in the six-nation bloc have sent their congratulations to Biden. There has been yet no official comment from Saudi Arabia on Biden’s victory.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted that the UAE “looks forward to strengthening our five-decade enduring and strategic relations” with the US.
In the same vein, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted his congratulations.
“The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
In a congratulatory cable to Biden, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed highlighted “historical and solid“ ties between his country and the US. Sheikh Nawaf cited “constant and joint eagerness” to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and the US within their “strategic partnership”.
Gaining confidence
Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, meanwhile, congratulated Biden “for gaining confidence of the US people and electing him as president,” the Omani news agency ONA reported.
Congratulating Biden on his election, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa said his country is proud of “deeply rooted and historical” relations with the US dating backing to over 120 years.
“Bahrain is keen on continuing constructive cooperation at all levels in a manner consolidating these strategic ties,” he said, according to the Bahraini news agency BNA.
Qatar’s news agency QNA reported that the country’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad congratulated Biden on his win, wishing him success and “further development and prosperity” in ties between both countries.