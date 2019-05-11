The explosion happened at midday in a factory that produces wicks for a local Andean game

Forensic workers carry the body of one of four people killed by an explosion at a house in a residential neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Friday, May 10, 2019. Authorities are investigating whether the house was being used for the illegal fabrication of gunpowder Image Credit: AP

Bogota: Four people died and 29 were injured, including 17 children, following an explosion at a factory where gunpowder is handled in Colombia's capital, Bogota, on Friday, authorities said.

"There are four people without vital signs," a fire brigade source told AFP.

The explosion happened at midday in a factory that produces wicks for a local Andean game called tejo or turmeque, in which metal discs are thrown at targets that contain gunpowder and explode on impact.