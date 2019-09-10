Police say they never gave permission for a portion of a video to be filmed inside station

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Miami: Police in South Florida say they never gave permission for a rapper to film a portion of a video inside their lobby.

The video begins with IV Leo Little sitting on the ground next to a Broward Sheriff's Office patrol car with his hands seemingly handcuffed behind him. The scene then shifts to the Aventura Police Department's lobby where he uses a racial slur in a song critical of police tactics involving black men.

He dances through the lobby and jumps on a desk with the agency's logo prominently displayed.

Little recently posted the production, called "Bus," on WorldStarHipHop's Instagram account.