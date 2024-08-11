Flight and voice data boxes from a plane that crashed in Brazil have been extracted with "100% success," a government aviation official said, as investigators probe the cause of an accident that killed everyone on board.

A preliminary report will be released within 30 days, Marcelo Moreno, head Brigadier of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, told reporters on Sunday.

The airline VoePass, which operates a small fleet of planes made by ATR, said the flight Friday was traveling from the state of Parana to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport when it crashed in a residential area, killing 58 passengers and four crew members.

French and Canadian investigative authorities, and a joint ATR venture between Airbus SE and Italy's Leonardo SpA, joined the investigation, Moreno said.

The next phase of the investigation will analyze the plane's two engines to gauge whether they lost power.