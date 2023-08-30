Brazilian fitness influencer, Larissa Borges, has tragically died at the age of 33 after suffering a double cardiac arrest.
According to media reports, the influencer passed away on August 28 following a week-long coma.
The family of Borges confirmed her death through a post on her Instagram account. Larissa Borges fought bravely for her life after suffering a cardiac arrest while traveling in Gramado, her family said.
Borges was hospitalised on August 20 and went into a coma. She remained in a coma for a week, during which her family provided updates on her condition on social media. Borges suffered a second cardiac arrest and died shortly thereafter.
The cause of her death is unclear, but a preliminary investigation suggested that she may have been intoxicated at the time of her heart troubles.
Borges had over 30,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly updated her followers with her fitness, fashion, and travel content.