Firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter to be livestreamed: Pentagon official

The US will livestream the Army’s Dec. 3 firing‑squad execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 in the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting, a Pentagon official said on Thursday.

The announcement follows Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s earlier remark that the execution would be “public” and that “we’ll make sure that people are able to watch it.”

"It will be livestreamed. Details will follow," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.