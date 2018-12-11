Visa approvals for immigrants from the world's 48 majority-Muslim countries plummeted 30 per cent since 2016, amounting to 35,000 fewer immigrants from these countries in 2018. This, too, translates to a fall in the share of total immigrant visas from these countries (from 19 per cent in 2016 to 15 per cent this year) and reverses a trend of growing approvals for such applicants during the Obama administration. Most of this decline can be attributed to a fall in family-sponsored immigration - what Trump refers to as "chain migration."