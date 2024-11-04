As the countdown to Tuesday’s election ticks away, America stands divided, with polls revealing a nail-biting contest.

Both US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are blitzing through the so-called “swing states”, making closing arguments and desperately seeking to sway undecided voters before the November 5 election.

Political pundits see it as one of the closest contests in modern American history.

With the stakes higher than ever, this election is shaping up to be a dramatic showdown.

Here's why the battleground states matter: According to the Pew Research Center, each of these states has enough electoral votes to influence the election outcome. With different demographic mixes, economic issues, and political leanings, they represent a microcosm of national political divides. Winning in these states often means winning the election.

What are the so-called 'swing' or 'battleground' states?

With candidates needing 270 of the 538 electoral votes to win, US presidential elections tend to be decided in the hotly contested “swing states” – with a history of alternating between Republican and Democratic candidates.

In simple terms, this refers to those states have unpredictable voting patterns. They could either lean Democratic or Republican. This makes them critical for candidates to secure the electoral votes needed to win.

According to the Pew Research Center, each of these states has enough electoral votes to influence the election outcome. With different demographic mixes, economic issues, and political leanings, they represent a microcosm of national political divides. Winning in these states often means winning the election.

The key battleground states in the 2024 election include:

Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal | Gulf News

With different demographic mixes, economic issues, and political leanings, these electoral battlegrounds represent a microcosm of national political divides. Some of the key dynamics in winning in these states:

1. Arizona

Importance: Arizona has become more competitive in recent elections, with US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, narrowly winning in 2020 after years of Republican dominance.

Voter Demographics: Arizona has a growing Latino population and a mix of urban and suburban voters in areas like Phoenix and Maricopa County, which can be influential, given their political diversity.

THE ROLE OF YOUNG VOTERS: Since the federal voting age was lowered from 21 to 18 in 1971, young voters have emerged as a powerful force in American elections.



Today, approximately 50 million people aged 18 to 29 comprise one of the nation’s largest voting blocs, capable of swinging elections in their favour.



In the 2024 presidential race, their influence will be felt most acutely in a number of states: the 8 key battleground states, along with Virginia, New Hampshire, and Minnesota.



This insight comes from an analysis by Tufts University’s Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), highlighting the pivotal role young voters will play in shaping the future of America.

2. Georgia

Importance: Georgia’s shift in 2020, where it voted Democratic for the first time since 1992, makes it highly contested in 2024.

Voter demographics: Georgia’s demographics have changed significantly, with growing Black, Hispanic, and urban/suburban populations in Atlanta and surrounding areas. High Black voter turnout, mobilised by activists, also plays a critical role.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters at a rally at the Atlanta Civic Center on November 2, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. With three days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning across several states. Image Credit: AFP

3. Wisconsin

Importance: Wisconsin is one of the trio of “blue wall” states (including Michigan and Pennsylvania) that flipped in 2016 but returned to Democratic hands in 2020. It remains very evenly split.

Voter demographics: A mix of rural, white working-class voters and urban populations in Milwaukee and Madison make it competitive, with both parties vying for key suburban votes.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dances onstage after his speech during a campaign rally at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on October 29, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

4. Pennsylvania

Importance: Pennsylvania is crucial with its 20 electoral votes and was decided by narrow margins in both 2016 and 2020.

Voter demographics: The state’s voter base includes blue-collar workers in the western regions and a strong Democratic presence in urban areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Suburban Philadelphia has also become a key area for swing voters.

5. Michigan

Importance: Another “blue wall” state, Michigan has swung between parties in recent elections, and both campaigns will target it heavily.

Voter demographics: Michigan’s electorate includes a strong Black voter base in Detroit and Flint, alongside rural and suburban voters with diverse economic interests. The auto industry and union influence also make labour issues significant.

6. Nevada

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Thomas and Mack Center, University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 10, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Importance: Nevada has leaned Democratic in recent elections but remains highly competitive due to close margins.

Voter demographics: Nevada’s growing Latino population and service-sector workers make it a state where economic issues and immigrant rights are pivotal.

7. North Carolina

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign event at the Rocky Mount Event Center on October 30, 2024 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Image Credit: AFP

Importance: North Carolina is historically conservative but has shown signs of becoming more competitive.

Voter demographics: The state’s rapidly growing urban centers, especially around Raleigh, Charlotte, and the Research Triangle, make it a complex blend of traditional conservative and progressive voters.

Wildcard: Florida

Importance: Though trending more conservative recently, Florida’s 29 electoral votes keep it firmly in the spotlight.

Voter demographics: Florida’s diverse population and unique demographics, including Cuban American communities in Miami-Dade, create complex dynamics. Florida is a key battleground state as it has significant electoral votes, which total 30.

The state also has a large number of retirees, a growing Hispanic population, and college-educated voters. Additionally, recent trends in voting patterns and the impact of local issues further amplify Florida's role as a critical state that could determine the election outcome.

The state has a history of swinging between Republican and Democratic candidates in presidential elections, making it crucial for both parties.

TIGHT RACE: What pollsters say Top polls leading up to the 2024 US presidential election, showcasing the tight race:



1. Morning Consult Poll (November 2, 2024): This poll indicates a tie between Trump and Harris, each receiving 48% of the vote nationally. The results show a significant push in key battleground states, reflecting the competitive nature of the election.



2. New York Times/Siena Poll (November 1, 2024): In Nevada, Harris leads Trump by 3 percentage points (49% to 46%). This poll highlights the shifting dynamics in states that are crucial for securing electoral votes.



3. Insider Advantage Poll (November 2, 2024): In Arizona, Trump leads Harris by 3 points (49% to 46%). This finding emphasises Trump's stronghold in several critical swing states.



4. Focaldata (November 3): Focaldata, a UK polling company, questioned more than 31,000 voters across the US over the past month for an innovative type of survey called “MRP” that has become influential in Britain in recent years, as per Politico. Combining the MRP results with their large-scale online swing state polling, Focaldata assesses Harris is likely to take Michigan, with a lead of nearly 5 points, Nevada with a lead of about 2 points over Trump, and with a slight edge in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.



5. Des Moines Register and Mediacom (November 2): In a closely-watched final Iowa Poll, Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump with 47 per cent support among likely voters, compared to Trump's 44 per cent. This thin margin reflects a significant shift from the previous September poll, where Trump held a slight edge at 47 per cent to Harris's 43 per cent. Iowa had shown mixed results in the past four presidential elections: Barack Obama won there in both 2008 and 2012, while Trump secured victories in 2016 and 2020. This year's poll suggests a potential realignment in a state often considered solidly Republican, indicating that the upcoming election may be more competitive than anticipated.



[Sources: The Hill | FocalData | RealClearPolling | Politico ]

Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal |

What is the winner-take-all system?

Under the US Electoral College system, each state has a certain number of “electors,” based on population. Most states have a winner-take-all system that awards all electors to whoever wins the popular vote.

The US Electoral College The US Electoral College, an system devised in 1787 by the US Constitution’s framers, remains the battleground for this high-stakes election.



Under the US Constitution, America’s founding fathers established that each of the 50 states would hold its own vote for president, and serves as an indirect process for electing the president.



This approach is codified in Article II, Section 1, and later modified by the 12th and 23rd Amendments. As the drama unfolds, every electoral vote carries the weight of history and the fate of the nation.

538 Total number of electors under the US Electoral College system

How is each US state represented in the Electoral College system?

Each state is allocated a set number of electors based on its congressional

The Electoral College determines where candidates focus their resources, especially in swing states, which can tip the scales.

270 Number of electoral votes a presidential candidate needs to secure in order to win

Who designed the system?

The system was designed by key figures like James Madison and Alexander Hamilton to balance influence across large and small states.

Why was the system established?

The US founding fathers adopted the system to prevent direct popular election — which they feared might lead to "mob rule."

It aims to reflect both state-based representation and the will of the people. It has been subject to ongoing debate and calls for reform due to instances when the Electoral College result diverges from the popular vote.

Why is the US election day held on a Tuesday in November?

In the US, Election Day takes place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, a tradition set by Congress in 1845. This decision aimed to create a uniform system across states, facilitating the administration of elections.

This timing dates back to America’s rural past, when November was a post-harvest, pre-winter month, making travel more feasible for farmers, who often lived far from polling places.

November is typically a milder month in many parts of the US, which was advantageous for travel and turnout, especially in areas prone to inclement weather.