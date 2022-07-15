An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ecuador on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 80km, EMSC said. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no likelihood of a tsunami.
Quake at depth of 80km with no tsunami risk
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ecuador on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 80km, EMSC said. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no likelihood of a tsunami.