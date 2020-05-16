US President Donald Trump Image Credit: Bloomberg

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday once again attacked tech giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter for being controlled by 'radical left, adding that the US administration is working to address the alleged political bias against the conservatives on social media platforms.

Trump said in the tweet: "The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google."

"The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events," he added.

Trump has regularly slammed tech giants for allowing political bias against conservatives on their platforms.

He has called on the Congress to pass a legislation that would clamp down on the tech firms, specifically saying that Twitter should be fined for engaging in 'possible illegal' activity.

Trump's tweet came after reports surfaced that federal and state regulators are preparing to file an anti-trust lawsuit against Google.

Trump and fellow Republicans have time and again accused tech giants, including Google, of bias against conservative viewpoints.

Trump last year lashed out at Google for manipulating millions of votes in the 2016 presidential elections in favour of then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought," Trump had tweeted.

In a statement, Google said: "This researcher's inaccurate claim has been debunked since it was made in 2016. As we stated then, we have never re-ranked or altered search results to manipulate political sentiment."