Pennsylvania: Republican Donald Trump said he has agreed with Fox News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania in front of a live audience.

"This date is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior" to the Sept. 6 start of early voting in the presidential election, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Harris has been pushing Trump to follow through with a debate he scheduled against President Joe Biden hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10. Trump said that debate on ABC in part "has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant," according to the post.

He also said he was in litigation against the ABC network and George Stephanopoulos, and "thereby creating a conflict of interest."

In Trump's first debate with Biden, the president delivered a disastrous performance that eventually led him to end his reelection bid and endorse Harris. There was no live audience in that debate.

Trump and his campaign had previously declined to commit to a debate with Harris, saying those plans could not be formalized until Democrats officially tapped their replacement for Biden.

The Democratic National Committee conducted a virtual roll-call vote on Friday and told reporters that Harris had secured enough delegates to win the nomination.