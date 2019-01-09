The Arizona Department of Health Services has said it was aware of the allegations and would conduct an inspection of the center, which is about 7 miles south of downtown Phoenix. It specialises in the care of people with intellectual disabilities and has at least 74 patient beds, according to federal records. Records posted to the Medicare website indicate that the nursing home received a "below average" rating from health inspectors in 2017. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rated its quality of resident care as "much below average."