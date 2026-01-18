DEA built intelligence file on Venezuela's Delcy Rodríguez as Trump praises her

Taken together, the DEA investigations underscore how power has long been exercised in Venezuela, which is ranked as the world's third most corrupt country by Transparency International. For Rodríguez, they also represent something of a razor-sharp sword over her head, breathing life to Trump's threat soon after Maduro's ouster that she would "pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro" if she didn't fall in line. The president added that he wanted her to provide the US "total access" to the country's vast oil reserves and other natural resources.