Chloroquine is known as an anti-malaria drug but the US president tweeted it as COVID cure

Phoenix, Arizona: A man died in Arizona after self-medicating with chloroquine phospate, just days after a controversial tweet mentioned two drugs as 'game changers' by the US president Donald Trump. AP reported that the man's wife had also ingested the chemical and was hospitalised in critical condition.

Donald Trump tweeted on March 21 about two drugs amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the world Image Credit: Screengrab

At a news conference last week, Trump falsely stated that the Food and Drug Administration had just approved the use of an anti-malaria medication called chloroquine to treat patients infected with coronavirus. Even after the FDA chief clarified that the drug still needs to be tested for that use, Trump overstated the drug’s potential upside in containing the virus through a tweet on March 21 - touting them as 'game-changers in the history of medicine.

The man and his wife ingested a derivative of chloroquine, chloroquine phospate, which is usually used as an additive to clean fish tanks. The man’s death came as the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked more than 50 per cent in one day, from 152 on Sunday to 235 on Monday, according to the state Health Department.

The Nigerian government has also issued a warning over the use of chloroquine to treat COVID-19 disease after three people in the country took an overdose of the drug and were hospitalized as it caused poisoning. According to a CNN report on Monday, Nigerian authorities have cautioned against using chloroquine for new coronavirus treatment. ​While chloroquine is no longer used to treat malaria in Africa, some pharmacies still stock it for patients who are resistant to other anti-malaria drugs. ​​​​​​

A Nigerian journalist Gboyega Akosile tweeted: "Please note: Hospitals Now Receiving Patients Suffering From Chloroquine Poisoning, Says Gov @jidesanwoolu's SSA on Health, Dr @Oreoluwa_Finnih. She urged people against massive consumption of Chloroquine as a measure to fight #coronavirus".

Dangerous self-medication

"Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so" said Dr Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director. Brooks urged the medical community to not prescribe chloroquine medication to any non-hospitalized patients.

He added, "The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health."

Is the drug effective?

Experts say using the drug and its cousin chloroquine to treat COVID-19 isn't backed by enough scientific evidence. However, some regions have started testing the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine on grave cases.

The National Task Force for COVID-19 constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine  a a less toxic derivative of chloroquine -- to treat the COVID-19 disease in high-risk cases albeit with utmost precaution.

Chloroquine is generally used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The anti-malarial drug can be administered in France to patients suffering from the severest forms of the coronavirus but only under strict supervision, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday. "The high council recommends not to use this treatment... with the exception of grave cases, hospitalised, on the basis of a decision taken by doctors and under strict surveillance," Veran told reporters.

Citing the ruling adopted after a meeting of France's high public health council, Veran said the drug could not be used to treat milder cases of the illness.

Some researchers have said chloroquine shows great promise as a treatment, though scientists have agreed that more trials are needed to determine if the drug is really effective and safe.