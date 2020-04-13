Outbreak has claimed lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, most of any country

A woman holds a flag to thank medical workers outside NYU Langone Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8.30pm Sunday (4.30am UAE Monday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day’s toll of 1,920.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.